Delhi, January 25: With history, security alertness, and cultural grandeur all coming together for the much-awaited Republic Day celebration, New Delhi is a hive of activity. The stage is prepared for an unforgettable celebration that embodies the spirit of togetherness, diversity, and growth in 2024, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla supervising the security precautions. Almost 8,000 security personnel are opportunistically placed throughout New Delhi as Republic Day draws nearer. Under the vigilant eyes of the Delhi Police, the city is ready to hold a celebration with cutting-edge technology incorporated. The focus on security highlights how important the occasion is as a source of pride for the country.

Chief Guest: President Emmanuel Macron

President Emmanuel Macron of France will be the Chief Guest, lending a sense of global solidarity to the event. This diplomatic occasion emphasises how important Republic Day is to the entire world. Diplomatic relations are strengthened, and unity is fostered when dignitaries from different nations are present. Republic Day Parade 2024: Know Theme, Ticket Price, When and Where to Watch, Live Stream and Other Details.

Republic Day Schedule

The day will begin with the national flag being ceremoniously unfurled, accompanied by the national anthem, which stands for solidarity and patriotism, at 7:30 am. During the Republic Day ceremonies, President Emmanuel Macron of France, who is the Chief Guest, will be greeted ceremoniously at 9:30-10:00 am, signifying a momentous diplomatic occasion. The major event begins at 10:30 am when the Republic Day Parade kicks off.

Republic Day Parade 2024: Theme and Routes

The nation's goals and democratic spirit are embodied in this year's themes, "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) and "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka" (India - Mother of Democracy). Meanwhile, the parade path, which runs from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path, represents the advancement of the country. To add a little of grandeur, each Indian state's cultural achievements and developmental milestones are vividly shown through tableaux in the procession.

Indian Air Force's Aerial Show

The Indian Air Force's magnificent flypast, which displays the country's aviation capability, raises the celebration to unprecedented heights. Republic Day celebrations in 2024 are expected to be a visual extravaganza honouring development, diversity, and harmony.

Additional Events

In addition to the main celebration, on January 24, 2024, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will hold an At-Home Function where he would interact with different attendees of the Republic Day celebrations. The 75th Republic Day celebrations will culminate with the Beating Retreat event on January 29, 2024, following the PM's NCC Rally on January 27, 2024. In a novel move, MyGov will conduct an online competition where participants may sing or play Indian songs in praise of the troops' efforts and patriotism. The best entries will earn prizes. This makes the Republic Day celebrations more participatory and inclusive. Flag Code of India: Rules for Storing and Disposing of Tiranga, National Flag With Full Dignity and Respect After Republic Day Explained.

Republic Day Parade 2024: E-Ticket, Invitations

Tickets are available for purchase online for individuals who are keen to attend the celebrations in person. The official website of the Ministry of Defence provides a handy platform. Participants may pick the event they want to attend, enter the required information for verification, and get an SMS and email confirmation along with a QR code to get access.

