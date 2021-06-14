New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Monday said its Singapore-based subsidiary has joined hands with US-based Ennaid Therapeutics to produce an oral medication to treat patients with mild and asymptomatic COVID-19.

The company's step-down wholly-owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd has entered into an exclusive partnership with Ennaid Therapeutics, the Bengaluru-based drug firm said in a statement.

As part of the pact, Strides is going to be the exclusive manufacturing partner for the product globally.

"At Strides we are committed in our fight against COVID-19 and are working on creating a portfolio of products to aid COVID treatment and supportive care.

"Partnership with Ennaid is part of our initiative to provide quality and affordable treatment to the global patient pool impacted by COVID-19," Strides Pharma Science Managing Director and Group CEO R Ananthanarayanan said.

Initial tests by Ennaid on the drug show antiviral activity effective against SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by inhibiting 90 per cent of the virus' replication in vitro studies.

These results are so compelling that Ennaid is ready to seek emergency authorisation from the USFDA as well an approval for compassionate use in India.

"We are honored to join forces with an India-based company to bring hope and healing at a time when it's critically needed. Since the drug was previously approved by the FDA for other indications, it has already been proven safe in humans.

"What we have will not only bring much needed relief to India but to patients around the world," Ennaid CEO Darnisha Harrison noted.

With more than 30 million people infected with COVID-19 in America and over 100 million in the world, a drug that treats mild to moderate symptoms and helps block replication of the virus is a top priority, she added.

Ennaid has a presence across various countries like Australia, the UK and India.

Strides focusses on "difficult to manufacture" products that are sold in over 100 countries. It has manufacturing sites in India (Chennai, Puducherry and two locations in Bengaluru), Singapore, Italy (Milan), Kenya (Nairobi) and the US (Florida).

