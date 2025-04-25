Shimla, Apr 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led the state in paying tributes to the people who were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam and observed two minutes of silence within the premises of Himachal Pradesh Secretariat.

"Today we are observing silence at the Secretariat and all the Deputy Commissioner Offices in the honour of all those persons who were killed in the gruesome terror attack. We also extend our sympathies with the bereaved families and the entire nation shares their sorrow in this dark hour," Sukhu was quoted as saying in a statement.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, MLAs and senior officials were present to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack..

On Tuesday, terrorists gunned down 26 people at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

