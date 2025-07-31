Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) Sundram Fasteners Ltd, an auto-component manufacturer, has recorded a consolidated profit for the April-June 2025 quarter at Rs 147.94 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The city-based firm had earned a net profit of Rs 142.69 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025 the profit was at Rs 541.75 crore.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Managing Director Arathi Krishna said, "I am pleased to share that our first quarter performance underscores the fundamental strength and resilience of our operations, as well as our unwavering commitment to delivering value to our customers."

The total income during the quarter under review went up to Rs 1,553.19 crore, from Rs 1,502.85 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the total income was at Rs 5,983.74 crore.

Krishna said as compared to the April-June 2024 quarter, the company recorded a growth primarily, driven by domestic demand.

"This progress is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams, who continue to drive operational excellence and uphold the highest standards of product quality. Their efforts have enabled us to successfully navigate an evolving and challenging market environment," she said in a press release on Thursday.

On the international business, Krishna observed that the exports continue to pose a challenge amid global economic headwinds and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

"We are closely monitoring the recent U S tariff decision. While the full impact is yet to unfold, I am confident in our ability to adapt and advance our presence in the U S market, reinforced by enduring customer relationships and our consistent commitment to quality," she said.

Despite the challenges faced in the exports, she said Sundram Fasteners remains confident in the competitive strength of its product portfolio and the durability of 'long-term partnerships'.

"We are further strengthening our foundation by prioritising investments in innovation, capacity expansion and customer engagement, ensuring we are well positioned for sustained growth in both India and International markets," she added.

During the quarter under review, the company incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 71.48 crore, in line with the plan for the current financial year.

