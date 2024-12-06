New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Shares of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd listed with a discount of nearly 1 per cent against the issue price of Rs 441 on Friday.

The stock made its debut at Rs 437, registering a decline of 0.90 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further dipped 3.25 per cent to Rs 426.65.

At the NSE, shares of firm listed with a discount of 0.68 per cent at Rs 438.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 2,259 crore.

The initial public offer of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd got fully subscribed by 1.27 times on the last day of share sale on Tuesday.

The Rs 846-crore initial share sale had a price range of Rs 420-441 apiece.

The Kolkata-headquartered company's IPO had an offer for sale (OFS) of 19,189,330 equity shares worth Rs 846.25 crore, at the upper end of the price band, by promoters and investor shareholders, with no fresh issue component.

Suraksha Diagnostic offers a one-stop integrated solution for pathology and radiology testing and medical consultation services to its customers through its extensive operational network, consisting of a flagship central reference laboratory, eight satellite laboratories and 194 customer touchpoints which include 48 diagnostic centres, and 146 sample collection centres (primarily franchised), across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya as of March 31, 2024.

