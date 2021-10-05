New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Industry body All India Syringe and Needle Manufacturers Association (AISNMA) on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the decision to restrict the export of syringes and urged the government not to put curbs on the export of non-COVID-19 size syringes.

The government on Monday imposed export curbs on syringes with immediate effect, a move aimed at discouraging outbound shipments of the product in view of the present Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) in a notification said, "The export of syringes with or without needles...has been put under the restricted category with immediate effect."

On the decision, AISNMA President Rajiv Nath said the countries are counting on India to support global immunisation and vaccination projects mainly for children for Yellow Fever or Measles, Hepatitis B, Pentavalent or BCG etc. Those are not the syringes used for COVAX supplies of 0.5 ML AD etc.

"We cannot deprive those children from those immunisation commitments as those syringes will anyways not be used for Covid vaccination in India and will lie unused in our factories causing us huge losses," he added.

On behalf of the Indian syringe manufacturers, AISNMA appeals to "the government not to restrict export of syringes which are not required by India. We will always prioritise domestic needs," Nath said.

He also urged the union government to place orders for AD syringes with the manufacturers in India well in advance so that the latter could ramp up supplies.

"Clarity should be given of India's quarterly needs by MoH&FW for calendar year 2022 as we can't plan on a 2-4 months window horizon basis. To ramp up capacity, we need an order confirmation at least nine months to a year in advance," Nath added.

