New Delhi, October 5: The festival season in India is around the corner with Navratri set to begin in a couple of days. However, amid coronavirus outbreak, certain restrictions have been levied on various celebrations to keep a check on the spread of the virus. The Karnataka government has also put in place certain guidelines for the celebration of much famed Mysuru Dasara which is set to commence on October 7. It has been a major tourists attraction with people pouring into the city to watch the grand celebration.

Mysuru Dasara is a 10-day festival celebrated annually in Karnataka with jest and devotion. It starts on Navratri and ends with Vijayadashmi and this year Mysuru Dasara is set to begin on October 7 and will end on October 15. During the annual celebration, a grand procession of the goddess Chamundeshwari’s idol atop an elephant is taken out from Mysore Palace through the streets of the city and ends at Bannimantapa, where the Banni tree is worshiped. Karnataka: 60 Students of Bengaluru School Test Positive for COVID-19.

However, in view of COVID-19 outbreak, the Basavaraj Bommai government has issued certain guidelines and restrictions in this year's celebration of Mysuru Dasara. Accordingly, only 500 people will be allowed to participate in the ‘Jambu Savari’ in Mysuru. The government has also capped the number of people that can attend the special puja at the Chamundi hill. According to reports, only 100 attendees are allowed during the puja to avoid crowding. Karnataka Govt Asks Public to Avoid Travel to Kerala Till End of October, 2021 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

People attending and practicing in the celebrations need to follow appropriate coronavirus guidelines including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene. It is mandatory to have negative RT-PCR report post October 4 and at least a single shot if COVID-19 vaccine staff and officers on duty as well as artisans who will perform in the celebration. Notably, all events will be virtually streamed live for devotees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).