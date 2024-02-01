Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Following are some of the top reactions from the industry on the interim Budget:

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration Date for Common University Entrance Test Examination Extended Till February 7, Apply Online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

TV Narendran, MD & CEO, Tata Steel

The Budget proposal to increase in capital expenditure on infrastructure is a welcome step, which will have a multiplier effect on the overall economy. The continued expansion of rural housing, along with the proposal to develop three economic railway corridors are other significant moves that will spur steel demand, create jobs, and improve connectivity and logistics.

Also Read | Previous Year’s Budget Highlights: From Income Tax Relief to National Digital Library, Major Talking Points From Last Year’s Budget That You Should Know.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero Motocorp:

The emphasis on youth empowerment, and empowerment of farmers' by prioritising their needs and aspirations reflects a commitment to the holistic development of all. Upholding fiscal discipline has consistently been the hallmark of this government, and this interim Budget also reaffirms that commitment.

Nadir Godrej, Chairman & MD, Godrej Industries

The interim Budget lays a strong foundation for building a prosperous and inclusive nation. It's heartening to see the government prioritising their needs and aspirations apart from promising a trajectory for inclusive and sustainable growth. The emphasis on next-generation reforms underscores a collective endeavour towards a prosperous future.

Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSPL

New solar power schemes announced are expected to encourage households to adopt rooftop solar panels and generate green energy. The addition of new rail corridors for energy, cement, and minerals is likely to enhance connectivity and boost the economy.

Ashish Puravankara, MD, Puravankara

The interim Budget is consistent with previous measures and continues to scale up investment in infrastructure and transit-oriented development. The significant rise in the infrastructure outlay to the tune of 3.4 per cent of GDP represents promising progress towards robust nation-building.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty

The announcement of a housing scheme dedicated to middle-class citizens will empower the masses to shift to buying from renting, thus elevate the overall standard of living across the country. The expansion of metro rail and Namo Bharat expansion will influence the rapid spread of urbanisation, thus leading to creation of micro-markets in and around metro cities.

Kamal Khetan, CMD, Sunteck Realty

The emphasis of the rural housing will further the objective of housing for all. Furthermore, we are looking forward to housing scheme for the urban middle class, which is anticipated to enhance housing and give a boost to the sector. The sustained momentum in infra capex highlights the intent to continuously enhance housing infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities for the youth.

Subodh Runwal, MD, Runwal Group:

The interim Budget holds significant implications for both the real estate and infrastructure sectors, signaling a pivotal shift in development initiatives nationwide. With substantial allocations towards infrastructure and railways, the government has catalyzed the emergence of new realty hotspots across the country. By incentivizing urban centres to prioritise sustainable planning, the administration paves the way for comprehensive urban development strategies.

Ajit Venkataraman, MD, Finolex Industries

The interim budget sets the stage for an inclusive development. The focus on infrastructure and housing, especially on rural housing to achieve 3 crore houses and planning 2 crore more in the next five years, will go a long way towards sustainable communities. Farmer-centric initiatives showcase the government's dedication towards them.

Anil G Verma, CEO, Godrej & Boyce

The interim Budget is clearly a step towards the vision of developed India@2047. The finance minister has stayed away from populist measures in an election year and needs to be congratulated for the same. The focus on sustainability through rooftop solarisation, adoption of e-buses, capacity enhancements in renewable energy and coal gasification are a must, given the impact of greenhouse gases.

K Anand Kumar, MD, Indian Immunologicals

The decision to provide and actively encourage cervical cancer vaccines for 9-14-year-olds reflects a proactive approach to preventing a significant health burden among young girls. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally, with millions of cases reported annually. Furthermore, the rollout of the Youwin platform for immunisation underscores the commitment to streamline vaccination efforts and improving coverage rates across the country.

Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare

The move to add more hospitals in all districts is a critical step to meet the rising demand and focusing on public-private partnerships will help address this. With all maternal and child healthcare to be brought under one scheme, this will be essential.

Joy Chakraborty, COO, PD Hinduja Hospital

The strategic vision for healthcare paves the way to achieve universal health coverage. These proactive measures to address longstanding gaps in the healthcare ecosystem, especially concerning women's health, are commendable.

Kami Viswanathan, President, FedEx Express India

The increased capital expenditure on infrastructure is a strategic move. It promises to accelerate economic growth and positively impact the logistics sector. The emphasis on expanding air connectivity, along with the development of existing airports and the establishment of new ones, is a pivotal step that aligns with our advocacy for efficient multimodal logistics.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics

The commitment to supporting Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing and charging infrastructure is a significant stride towards sustainable mobility. The announcement of three major economic railway corridor programmes, spanning energy, mineral, and cement corridors, port connectivity corridors, and high-traffic density corridors is poised to be transformative.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)