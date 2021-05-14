New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Tata Steel BSL on Friday said its board has re-appointed Rajeev Singhal as managing director (MD) of the company for a one-year term.

In a BSE filing, the company also informed about the re-appointment of Sanjib Nanda as the chief financial officer (CFO).

"Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved re-appointment of Rajeev Singhal as the MD of the company for a period of one year with effect from May 18, 2021, i.e. on the expiry of his present term on May 17, 2021, subject to the approval of shareholders," Tata Steel BSL said.

Singhal was appointed as MD on May 18, 2018.

The board also approved the re-appointment of Nanda as CFO for a period of one year effective May 18, 2021.

His present term as CFO is expiring on May 17, it said.

Nanda was appointed as the CFO of the company on May 18, 2018.

