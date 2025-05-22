Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Travel tech firm TBO Tek on Thursday reported a 27 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 59 crore during the March quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 45 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 21 per cent to Rs 446 crore from Rs 369 crore during the fourth quarter of FY24, the company said in a statement.

For FY25, consolidated PAT grew to Rs 230 crore from Rs 201 crore delivered in 2023-24, it said.

"Our hotels and ancillaries segment continues to demonstrate strong growth, contributing 16 pc to India GTV. We are strategically focused on driving a higher share of wallet through cross-sell initiatives, supported by robust demand for outbound travel and a clear shift in consumer preference toward experiential, high-value itineraries. These structural tailwinds position us well for sustained, profitable growth in the Indian market," said Ankush Nijhawan, Co-founder and Joint MD, TBO Tek Ltd.

Gross transaction value (GTV) during the March quarter was Rs 7,788 crore, up from Rs 7,511 crore in the year-ago period, registering a year-on-year growth of 4 per cent, TBO Tek said.

"In FY25, we laid the foundation for accelerating our business across geographies. Europe & APAC led the growth with plus 50 per cent year-on-year growth. Company's tech and AI initiatives complement the rapid footprint expansion by helping drive better user experience and by improving platform performance.

"This gives us the confidence to maintain our expansion plans and aim for market leadership in the next 5-10 years," TBO Tek Ltd Co-founder and Joint MD Gaurav Bhatnagar said.

