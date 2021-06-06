New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Logistics firm TCI Express has supplied about 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to various vaccination centres across the country under its cold chain arrangement system, a top company official has said.

Besides, the company is also involved in the distribution of critical medical equipment such as ventilators, high nasal cannula, oxygen concentrators, cold chain boxes, walk in coolers, inland refrigerators etc, being used in the treatment of Covid patients and for storage of vaccines, TCI Express Managing Director Chander Agarwal said.

"Last year, TCI Express tied up with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the distribution of vaccines. The company is regularly transporting COVID-19 vaccines and till May 31, 2021, we have supplied over 20 lakh doses to various state vaccination centres in the country," he told PTI.

The company's cold chain fleet, Agarwal said, is transporting both Covishield and Covaxin at temperature of (+2) to (-8) degree celsius from the warehouses, where vaccines get stored for supply.

The cold-chain vehicles with refrigerated containers having a temperature monitoring device remain dedicatedly available at the warehouses to transport the vaccines to the state warehouses, both in the primary and secondary distribution, the managing director said.

"For keeping track of all the shipments, we have a dedicated key account management team with the objective of ensuring that the shipments are delivered within the time limit. TCI Express has GPS and tracer enabled vehicles with easy access to track temperature and vehicle location. We can increase our supply capacity as we have enough arrangements," Agarwal said.

Based in Gurugram, Haryana, TCI Express is an express delivery provider with its 800 offices covering more than 40,000 locations in India. The firm has a significant customer base from sectors like auto, pharma, textile, engineering, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) etc.

