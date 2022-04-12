New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Tinplate Company of India Ltd (TCIL) on Tuesday reported a two-fold rise in its profit at Rs 114.41 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 56.15 crore in the year-ago period, TCIL said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro & Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Launched in India.

The total income of the company during January-March quarter increased to Rs 1,238.35 crore compared to Rs 762.86 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

TCIL is a subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Over 1,500 Schools in Raigad Lose Power Supply Due to Non-Payment of Bills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)