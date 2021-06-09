Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Staffing company TeamLease Services on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 19.64 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 29.43 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20, TeamLease Services said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations went up marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 1,340.52 crore, as compared to Rs 1,330.29 crore in Q4 FY20.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, the company's PAT more than doubled to Rs 78.47 crore compared to Rs 34.97 crore in FY20.

However, revenue from operations for FY21 dropped 6.13 per cent to Rs 4,881.45 crore as against Rs 5,200.72 crore in the previous fiscal.

"All of our businesses have surpassed pre-Covid levels with strong headcount growth in Q3 and Q4. This pandemic has given us an opportunity to strengthen our digitalisation strategy and accelerate client partnership initiatives on productivity enhancement.

"While the second wave of Covid can marginally impact growth in the current quarter, we continue to play to the market opportunities in the long run," TeamLease Services Managing Director Ashok Reddy said.

