New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel has suggested that once Cabinet nod is obtained, the textiles ministry should take urgent measures to accelerate the initial formalities so that the intended seven mega textile parks are established within a definite time frame.

The government has announced the MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks) scheme aiming to attract large investment of Rs 10,000 crore and generation of 1,50,000 jobs in the sector to boost the domestic manufacturing and create world class infrastructure.

"The committee desire that once the Cabinet nod is obtained, the ministry should take urgent measures to accelerate the initial formalities so that the intended 7 MITRAs are established within a definite time frame," it said.

Expressing concern that during 2020-21, only Rs 24 crore could be disbursed as MUDRA loan to 4,278 sanctioned loans, the panel said the matter should be taken up at the appropriate level so that appreciable disbursements are made under the scheme for the benefit of handloom weavers.

The report of the standing committee on labour, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, also said the textiles ministry should make the census process of handloom weavers more robust and foolproof to ensure genuine identification of weavers and actual dissemination of resources to them.

"The committee are concerned to note that during the year 2020-21 only Rs.24 crore could be disbursed as MUDRA (Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency) loan to 4278 sanctioned loans," it said.

Such low offtake of the MUDRA loans has been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said, adding the ministry has deposed that setting a target for banks will definitely help improve the disbursements under the MUDRA loan scheme.

"The Committee desire that the matter be taken up at the appropriate level so that appreciable disbursements are made under MUDRA loan Scheme during 2021-22 for the benefit of handloom weavers," it said.

On cotton, it suggested to the ministry to earnestly endeavour to enhance the cotton exports and gradually reduce the imports.

It also said the ministry should earmark a part of the Budget allocated under ATUFS (Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme) for research development on upgradation/modernisation of the textile industry so that the import of high quality machinery can be decreased gradually.

Further, it said anti-dumping duty, inverted duty structure, differential tariff rates, high labour and power cost and inadequate logistic arrangements are "seriously" impeding domestic textile and apparel industry to compete with international counterparts.

"The committee urge the ministry to follow up the matters at the appropriate fora so that systemic improvements are ushered in for leveraging the export potential of the industry," the report added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)