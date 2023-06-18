New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) State-owned THDC India Ltd has commenced coal supply operations from its Amelia coal block in Madhya Pradesh, company's CMD R K Vishnoi said on Sunday.

Commercial operations of the block have been commenced six months ahead of schedule, Vishnoi said in a statement.

"Amelia coal mine project of THDCIL has commenced the first dispatch load of the coal which has been excavated from mines to Railway siding," he said.

The mine has reserves of 162.05 MT (including an extractable coal reserve of 139.48 MT) and fulfils the fuel requirements of 1320 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Plant at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttarakhand-based THDC India Ltd is into the power sector with presence in the hydro, wind, solar, thermal etc.

