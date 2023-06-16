Ready to watch some exciting new movies/ series this week on OTT? We know you all are ready. This week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and like usual we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV, and more. From Maniesh Paul's thriller Rafuchakkar, Chris Hemesworth's Extraction 2 to Suga - Road To D Day. OTT Releases Of The Week: Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy on JioCinema, Tom Holland's The Crowded Room on Apple TV+, Tovino Thomas' 2018 on Sony LIV, Never Have I Ever S4 on Netflix & More.

Speaking about, Rafuchakkar it deals with the story of Prince who is a conman. Prince is specialized in looting the rich and corrupt. However, his life takes a new turn when he is captured by Shaurya Chautala, an ambitious Crime Branch officer. Starring Maniesh Paul, Priya Bapat, Aksha Pardasany, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth is all set to treat audience with some action. Extraction 2 stars Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa will play key roles in the film. Directed by Sam Hargrave, it is a sequel to the 2020 film Extraction. Extraction 2 Review: Early Reactions Hail Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix Film, Calls It As ‘A Great Action Flick’.

Check out the full list here and do let us know which one you will watch.

OTT Series / TV Shows

Amazon PRIME

1. Jee Karda: June 15

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Full Monty: June 16

Jio Cinema

1. Rafuchakkar: June 15

OTT Movies

Netflix

1. Extraction 2: June 16

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Chevalier: June 16

2. Stan Lee: June 16

Jio Cinema

1. I Love You: June 16

Hoichoi

1. The Eken Ruddhaswas Rajasthan: June 16 | Bengali

Lionsgate Films

1. Desperate Riders: June 16

Theatrical Release June 16

Hollywood

1. BTS Solo Documentaries: PVR Pictures (Limitd Release)

(i) J-Hope in the Box

(ii) Suga - Road To D Day

Bollywood

PRIME

1. Adipurush: Communique Films

Regional - Marathi and other PRIME Releases

1. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Multi-Lingual

Amazon PRIME

1. Raavana Kottam: June 16 | Tamil

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Pichaikkaran 2: June 17 | Tamil

Sony LIV

1. Farhana: June 16 | Tamil

ZEE5

1. Tamilarasan: June 16 | Tamil

