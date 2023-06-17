Mumbai, June 17: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) declared the Forest Inspector Recruitment examination results today, June 17. Candidates who appeared for the UKSSSC forest inspector recruitment examination can visit the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in to check and download their exam results.

This year, the UKSSSC conducted the Forest Inspector Examination 2023 on June 11. The examination was held from 11 am to 1 pm at various exam centres across the state. Ahead of the exam results, the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission released the final answer keys. Candidates were able to raise objections till June 12. CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Out at cuet.samarth.ac.in: Hall Ticket for June 19 and 20 Common University Entrance Test Exam Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Steps To Check UKSSSC Forest Inspector Exam Results 2023:

Visit the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "Provisional Merit List for Physical Efficiency Test of Forest Inspector" link

A PDF file will open

Check your name in the result PDF

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to check UKSSSC Forest Inspector results. It must note that all candidates included in the merit list are eligible to appear for the physical measurement test. The physical measurement test for the UKSSSC Forest Inspector post is likely to be conducted on June 27. JEE Advanced 2023: Answer Key of Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Likely To Release Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How To Check.

