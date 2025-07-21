Noida, Jul 21 (PTI) After an encounter, three persons were arrested on Monday in connection with multiple theft cases in Noida district, police said. Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries in the police encounter.

Noida police have recovered laptops, mobile phones, illegal weapons and an autorickshaw from their possession.

Also Read | British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet to Fly Out of India on July 22, Here’s How Much Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport Earned in Parking Fees.

The accused have been identified as Vikas (22), Pankaj Prajapati (23) and Kartik (24), all from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, Sumit Shukla, Additional DCP, Noida, said.

Police said the accused used the autorickshaw as an accessory in one of their crimes.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 21, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Sharing details about the specific incident, they said one of them was driving the vehicle and managed to pick up one passenger. Soon, two other accused also sat in the autorickshaw. Subsequently, the trio robbed the passenger.

Vikas and Pankaj were injured during the encounter, which ensued after they opened fire on the police team, which tried to stop them during checking, Shukla added.

Another accused, Arif, who received the proceeds of crime, is absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend him, the DCP informed.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)