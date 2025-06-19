New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, a three-day Yoga Maha Kumbh began here on Wednesday. The event will feature yoga demonstrations, wellness sessions and cultural performances, the Ayush ministry said in a statement.

The event is being held at the Heartfulness Meditation Centre, RK Puram. It has been organised by the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) in collaboration with the Heartfulness Institute, the statement said.

A vibrant 'nukkad natak' (street play) performance at the event highlighted the significance of yoga in everyday life, showcasing its benefits from physical flexibility to mental calmness.

Another Yoga Maha Kumbh began in Ladakh on June 15.

The International Festival of Yoga and Meditation (IFYM) 2025 in Ladakh has already captivated global and national attention by bringing yoga to locations such as Pangong Lake (13,000+ ft), Nubra Valley, Sindhu Ghat, and the MIMC Devachan Campus, the statement said.

The event has been jointly organised by the Ministry of Ayush, Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, Ladakh administration, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, and allied institutions.

Another Yoga Maha Kumbh started on June 15 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The event brought together youths and families for 'Harit' yoga sessions, essay and debate competitions, and interactive engagements at Ved Van Park, Sector 78, the statement said.

