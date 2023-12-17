Meerut (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Three people were arrested after a police encounter in this district on Sunday allegedly while they were carrying a cow for slaughter, officials said.

The incident took place in Partapur police station area, they said.

Two of the suspects suffered gunshot wounds during the encounter, police said.

Superintendent of police (City) Piyush Kumar Singh said, "During a routine check, our team stopped a vehicle carrying a cow. The occupants of the vehicle opened fire on the police team. "

"In retaliatory firing, Zishan and Shadab, who were travelling in the vehicle, suffered bullet injuries in the leg. They were arrested and taken to hospital. Kamruddin, the third suspect who was driving the vehicle, was also arrested," the SP said.

Police officials have claimed that the suspects were taking the cow for slaughter, which is banned in Uttar Pradesh.

Police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and initiated an investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)