Prayagraj (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Three people were arrested from Naini underpass here on Monday in connection with smuggling arms to other districts, a police official said.

Ten illegal automatic pistols, four country-made pistols and eight empty magazines were recovered from their possession, he said.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know the History and Significance, and Everything You Need To Know About Dr. BR Ambedkar's Legacy.

Yamuna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Yadav said a joint team of Naini police and special operations group launched an operation based on a tip-off. The arrested accused were identified as Prayagraj residents Neeraj Mishra and Satya Prakash Yadav, and Mirzapur resident Sunil Dubey.

A case has been registered under Section 3(25) of the Arms Act, he said.

Also Read | Chenab Rail Bridge To Be Inaugurated on April 19: From Making Cost to Distance; Here's All You Need To Know About World's Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The DCP said the accused admitted that they used to buy automatic pistols for Rs 26,000 and country-made pistols for Rs 3,500 from Vipin Dubey, a resident of Khanpur under Meja police station limits here.

They then sold the automatic pistols for Rs 30,000 and country-made pistols for Rs 4,500.

DCP Yadav said there are 12 cases registered against Neeraj Mishra in Pratapgarh, Bhadohi and Prayagraj, while Satya Prakash Yadav is named one case at Meja police station. He said this is the first case against Sunil Dubey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)