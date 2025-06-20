Aligarh (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from Aligarh Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh while she was lying next to her sleeping mother on the platform, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the child's father, Dharmendra Manji, a native of Bihar's Gaya, who works at a brick kiln in Atrauli, had stepped out of the station briefly. The family was waiting for a train to return home after the factory closed for the monsoon break.

Upon his return, Manji found his wife, Sona Manji, distraught and frantically searching for their missing daughter. They rushed to the Government Railway Police (GRP) station and reported the matter.

Inspector Sandeep Tomar of the Railway Police said CCTV footage was reviewed, which showed an unidentified youth picking up the child as she lay beside her sleeping mother.

A search operation was immediately launched, but "so far no progress has been reported", he said.

The case is being investigated, and efforts are ongoing to trace the child and identify the suspect, he added.

