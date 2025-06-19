New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A family of three, including an 18-month-old girl who suffered head trauma, sustained injuries after a speeding Audi car allegedly rammed into their motorcycle in southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area early Thursday, police said.

The driver of the Audi car has been identified as Rashit Kumar (21), a resident of Old Rajinder Nagar. He was taken into custody soon after the accident and is being questioned, an official said.

"The motorcycle was being ridden by a man identified as Parvaiz (29), a resident of Jamia Nagar in Okhla. His wife (31) and their 18-month-old daughter were pillion riders. The family was reportedly travelling through Bhogal Chowk when the incident occurred," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said, adding that all three sustained minor injuries.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 3:20 am at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, informing that an Audi vehicle had hit a motorcycle near Bhogal Chowk. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

On reaching the scene, the police found a heavily damaged motorcycle lying on the roadside. Initial inquiries revealed that the vehicle had been struck by an Audi car, the DCP added.

"All three sustained injuries and were rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre by a PCR van. While Parvaiz and his wife received treatment and were later discharged, their toddler daughter was kept under observation due to minor head trauma. She, too, has since been discharged," the officer said.

All injuries have been found to be simple in nature, the DCP said, adding that no loss of life has occurred in the accident.

According to a police source, the public had surrounded the Audi when the incident occurred, and the driver, Rashit, was subsequently handed over to the police.

A case was registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The vehicle has been seized, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events, the DCP said.

Further details are awaited.

