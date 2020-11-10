Gondia, Nov 10 (PTI) The young trainee pilots of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Academy (IGRUA) have reached Maharashtra to continue their training at the National Flying Training Institute (NFTI) here, amid foggy conditions in the northern region of the country.

Chief Flight Instructor Captain Kunjal Bhatt said visibility in the country's northern region becomes poor during winter and plummets to 200-300 metres, whereas the visibility here is about 5 km and that helps the trainee pilots in carrying their solo flight training.

Also Read | Johnny Depp Will Get Paid for Fantastic Beasts 3 Despite Exit.

They are expected to remain here till the end of February, until the climatical conditions improve in the northern region.

Every year, during this time of winter when the climate becomes chill and foggy that results in poor visibility, the trainee pilots of IGRUA arrive at Birsi, near the Gondia city, to continue with their training.

Also Read | Xbox Series X Pre-Orders Expected to Arrive by Late December 2020, Says Amazon.

This year also, a batch of about 30 trainees have arrived in late-October and they are doing their training without hassle here.

It takes 200 hours of flight experience for a trainee pilot to become a complete commercial pilot, Bhatt told PTI.

The first batch of trainee pilots from IGRUA came to Birsi in 2007 and since then, barring a couple of years, they have been arriving here every year for training.

IGRUA Spokesperson Ramkishore Dweidi said that in Birsi, they have two types of trainee aircraft that include Diamond 40, which is a single-engine aircraft, and Diamond 42, a twin-engine aircraft.

Currently, a fleet of 8 aircrafts is involved in training.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)