Bengaluru, Jul 21 (PTI) A travel blogger's viral post on Bengaluru's infamous traffic has struck a chord online, prompting a flood of responses from residents sharing their own nightmare tales of being gridlocked in the city.

From missed flights to hours-long commutes for just a few kilometres, the post has reopened a collective wound—reminding many that in Bengaluru, getting stuck in traffic isn't the exception, it's the routine.

Also Read | British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet to Fly Out of India on July 22, Here’s How Much Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport Earned in Parking Fees.

Posting a video of a jam-packed road ahead of her on her Instagram account (@travel_foodie_gals) four days ago, a travel blogger joked that her friend—whom she had dropped off at the Bengaluru airport—had already reached Dubai, while she was still stuck in traffic.

By July 20, the post had gone viral, triggering an avalanche of comments from people sharing their own traffic "horror stories".

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 21, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Narrating a similar experience, Vandana U (@vandana.uliyaa) wrote: “Once, while traveling from Male, I called my friend just after completing check-in. She started from her place around the same time. I landed in Bangalore, collected my bags, and stepped out… only to find out she was still stuck in traffic.”

Another user, @purvi_spammmm, said she had faced something similar: “My parents dropped me at the airport, and they reached home at the same time I landed in Delhi.”

Shilpa Sarkar Majumdar added that it takes her just two hours by air to reach her hometown, Port Blair, from Bengaluru.

“It's traumatic that it takes the same amount of time to get from the airport to Koramangala,” she wrote.

Rini Rohilla (@rinirohilla) chimed in from Delhi, saying the situation isn't much better there. “I once dropped my sister-in-law at the Delhi airport and headed home. She landed in Chennai at the same time I reached my house.”

User @chauhan_dikshya shared, “I missed my flight twice while travelling from Electronic City to the airport. Now I'm so paranoid, I reach the airport five hours early.”

Vignesh (@baligavignesh) agreed that this isn't just a Bengaluru problem. “Story of all big cities. The inter-office transport bus started at 6.30 pm and reached another office at 7.10 pm—just 1.9 km away. It took a few of us only 20 minutes to walk there. This is in Hyderabad,” he wrote.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)