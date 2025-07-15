Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) AI video platform Trupeer has raised USD 3 million (around Rs 25.8 crore) in a seed funding round led by RTP Global, a statement said on Tuesday.

The funding round also saw participation from Salesforce Ventures and a consortium of over 20 CIO and CTO angel investors from Fortune 500 companies, Trupeer said.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: MSRTC To Run 5,000 Special Buses to Konkan From August 23 to September 7, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces; Group Bookings Start July 22.

“This round supports Trupeer's mission to reinvent how teams create product videos, tutorials, and walkthroughs, the AI platform said, adding that it will help unlock AI videos for business workflow communication.

Trupeer CEO and co-founder Shivali Goyal said that the platform is already being used by over 10,000 teams globally to turn raw screen recordings into instant, studio-quality product videos across 50-plus languages for product marketing, customer success and training.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Looking ahead, Trupeer is expanding beyond screen recordings. The team is building new ways to generate video from documents, personalize content at scale, and integrate natively with the tools where teams already work, from CRMs to learning platforms, the platform said. PTI

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)