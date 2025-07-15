Mumbai, July 15: Bodoland, the autonomous region in Assam, has released the much-awaited Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for today, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the lottery is a legal and regulated draw held three times a day. The official website, bodolotteries.com, publishes the winners' list with ticket numbers at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can check the latest results and verify their numbers without delay.

The Bodoland Lottery results are available in a simple, ads-free format, ensuring easy access for users. Along with the Assam-based draws, other popular lottery names across India include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. Whether you're a regular or first-time player, make sure you only rely on official sources. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Tuesday, June 15, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) online.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF is updated daily at three intervals, 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, on bodolotteries.com. This official platform provides clear, authenticated winner lists and ticket numbers. Participants are advised to avoid third-party or ad-heavy sites. Just click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and confirm if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

There are a wide variety of government-regulated lotteries played across India, with at least 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and West Bengal, legally running their own lottery systems. These state-run lotteries offer multiple draws daily and feature various schemes to attract participants, ranging from bumper draws to weekly lucky draws. Popular formats like Bodoland Lottery, Singam, and Swarnalaxmi continue to gain traction among enthusiasts.

However, while lotteries may offer excitement and hope, LatestLY advises participants to play responsibly and within their financial limits. Treat lotteries as a form of entertainment, not a financial plan, and always ensure you refer to official sources for results.

