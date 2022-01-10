Latur, Jan 10 (PTI) The tree cover in Latur district was less than one per cent and there was need to plant bamboos to overcome this problem, collector Prithviraj BP said.

Speaking at the inauguration of a bamboo plantation drive on a 100-acre area in Salgara village on the banks of Manjra river on Saturday, he said these plants provide oxygen and can also supplement the income of the local population.

He said people, in future, would come to Salgara to study this "bamboo pattern" and its benefits to the environment and economy.

