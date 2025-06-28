Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI) Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has launched OBD2B Compliant 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 cc motorcycle, equipped with OBD2B compliance, Dual-Channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).

The new range of its highly popular motorcycle is priced from Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 is OBD2B compliant and introduces dual channel ABS, delivering enhanced safety and control. The motorcycle offers best-in-class performance and precision handling.

The OBD2B compliance refers to on-board diagnostics systems conforming to stricter emissions norms. Equipped with features that cater to the evolving demands of today's riders, the TVS Apache RTR 160 combines cutting-edge technology, refined design and enhanced capabilities," the city-headquartered company said in a press release on Saturday.

The Apache RTR 160 motorcycle comes with Sport, Urban, Rain, ride modes and Bluetooth and Voice Assist TVS SmartXonnect feature. It is available in Matte Black, Pearl White with red alloy wheels among others.

Commenting on the launch of a new variant, TVS Motor Company Head-Business Premium Vimal Sumbly said, "The TVS Apache RTR 160 has consistenly set benchmarks in its segment, evolving with every generation. With segment-leading features like Ride Modes, SmartXonnect with Voice Assist and now Dual Channel ABS, it continues to redefine what riders can expect from a performance motorcycle."

The TVS Apache is more than a machine, it is a global community of over 6 million riders, he said.

The motorcycle is available at TVS Motor Company dealerships across India, with prices starting at Rs 1,34,320 (ex-showroom Delhi), the company said.

