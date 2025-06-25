Mahindra Auto has shared a new teaser, hinting at launching Mahindra Scorpio N. According to reports, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N may come with ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and a panoramic sunroof. The upcoming Mahindra SUV is expected to offer lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision and other features. According to a report by CarDekho, Mahindra Scorpio, N could continue offering a 7-inch multi-info display, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, dual-zone AC, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ESC, six-airbags and various other features along with 2-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options mated with six-speed MT and AMT options. Tesla Robotaxi Malfunctioning? Elon Musk’s Self-Driving Cars Face US Regulatory Scrutiny After Videos Show Them Braking Abruptly and Driving Contraflow in Texas.

Mahindra Scorpio N Teaser 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahindra Scorpio (@mahindra.scorpio.official)

Mahindra Scorpio N Teaser 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahindra Scorpio (@mahindra.scorpio.official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)