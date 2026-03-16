This week (March 16 to March 22), streaming platforms are set to deliver a high-octane lineup of blockbusters and gritty dramas. Leading the charge is the digital premiere of the war epic Border 2 and the highly anticipated return of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Whether you are looking for historical thrillers, social dramas, or international crime comedies, major platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar have scheduled a diverse range of content to keep viewers engaged. ‘Border 2’ X Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty’s Patriotic Sandesa Lives up to the Original, Say Netizens.

OTT Releases of This Week

‘Border 2’ - Netflix

Following its massive theatrical success earlier this year, Border 2 makes its way to Netflix on March 20. Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel to the 1997 classic stars Sunny Deol alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film shifts its focus to the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, specifically highlighting Operation Chengiz Khan.

‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ - Netflix

Cillian Murphy returns as the iconic Tommy Shelby in the feature-length continuation of the hit British series. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 20. Set against the backdrop of the 1930s, the film picks up where the series left off, offering a cinematic conclusion to the Shelby family’s saga of power and survival.

‘Jazz City’ - Sony LIV

Premiering on Sony LIV on March 19, Jazz City is a period thriller set in 1970s Calcutta. The 10-episode series explores the intersection of music and espionage during the Bangladesh Liberation War. Starring Arifin Shuvoo and Sauraseni Maitra, the narrative centres on a smoky jazz club that serves as a hidden hub for revolutionaries and spies.

‘Chiraiya’ - JioHotstar

A hard-hitting social drama, Chiraiya, arrives on JioHotstar on March 20. Featuring powerhouse performances by Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, the series tackles the sensitive and often taboo subject of marital abuse. The story follows a woman’s journey as she breaks the silence within a prestigious, traditional family to fight for her dignity.

‘Landlord’ - ZEE5

Duniya Vijay’s period action drama, Landlord, is scheduled to stream on ZEE5 starting March 19. Set in rural Karnataka during the 1980s, the film follows a labourer’s struggle against a tyrannical feudal system. After a successful theatrical run, the Kannada-language film is expected to reach a wider audience with its digital release.

‘The Housemaid’ - Prime Video

Available for streaming on Prime Video on March 19, The Housemaid is a psychological thriller that delves into the dark side of wealth and obsession. The story follows a young woman who takes a live-in job at a luxury estate on Long Island, only to find herself entangled in a dangerous web of family secrets and survival.

‘Seetha Payanam’ - Sun NXT

For fans of regional romantic dramas, Seetha Payanam premieres on Sun NXT on March 20. The film explores themes of love and sacrifice through a contemporary lens, adding to the growing library of South Indian cinema available on major streaming platforms this week.

‘Wicked: For Good’ - JioHotstar

The global phenomenon continues as Wicked: For Good arrives on JioHotstar on March 21. This adaptation brings the beloved musical’s themes of friendship and identity to the digital screen, offering a visually stunning experience for audiences who missed its initial run.

‘Imperfect Women’ - Apple TV+

Already creating a buzz since its mid-February debut, Imperfect Women remains a top-trending series across international platforms. The English-language drama, which follows three women whose lives are upended by a sudden tragedy, is a recommended watch for those catching up on the season’s most discussed psychological mysteries. It will be streaming on Apple TV+. Oscars 2026 Winners List: ‘One Battle After Another’ Wins Best Picture; Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley Win Top Acting Awards.

‘Deadloch’ Season 2 - Prime Video

The hit Australian "feminist noir" comedy returns to Prime Video on March 20. In the second season, detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe travel to Darwin to investigate a new mystery. Known for its unique blend of dark crime and sharp humour, the new season will release episodes weekly.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).