Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI) Srinivasan Services Trust, the social arm of automobile major TVS Motor Company and auto-component maker Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, has invested more than Rs 21 crore over the last six years towards water conservation efforts in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, the company said on Thursday.

Srinivasan Services Trust has also planned to invest over Rs 10 crore in the next three years for water conservation initiatives, the company said.

The Trust, in a press release, said 350 projects including desilting of tanks and irrigation channels were undertaken by it that led to a rise in the water storage levels in the villages of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

With participation of the local communities and through National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the Trust has implemented programmes in Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Krishnagiri districts of TN including setting up of 19 check dams and 120 farm ponds.

"Srinivasan Services Trust's commitment to serve rural communities is driven by one vision to make rural India self-sustainable and empowered. This additional investment in water conservation is a step closer to that vision," Srinivasan Services Trust chairman Swaran Singh said.

"Srinivasan Services Trust will continue to identify locations and implement programmes using scientific methods to help with the sustainable management of water resources," he added.

