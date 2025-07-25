Noida, Jul 25 (PTI) Three men exchanged gunfire with police here on Friday, as two of them were apprehended while one man managed to flee, officials said on Friday.

The two men in police custody received bullet injuries and have been taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.

Police have recovered two country-made guns, cash, and a scooter used in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthy said, "On Friday, three suspected persons were coming on a white scooty under the limits of the Surajpur Police Station."

When asked to stop, they fled towards the jungle near Khodna village, he said.

The DCP said police soon caught up with them but they opened fire at the police team. Police fired back and hit two of them with bullets, he added.

Awasthy said one of them managed to flee from the spot, and efforts to arrest him are going on.

Police have arrested Prashant (24) and Harshit Chauhan (25), both residents of Daria area.

The two men have complaints under NDPS Act, Arms Act registered in various police stations of Gautam Buddha Nagar and in Haryana.

