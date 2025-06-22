Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly being involved in espionage activities linked to Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a top Punjab Police officer on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy Foji and Sahil Masih alias Shali, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"In a major intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Rural Police apprehended two persons suspected of espionage activities linked to #Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)," he said in a post on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Singh was in direct contact with operatives of Pakistan's ISI and was suspected of sharing sensitive and confidential information via pen drives, he said.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Reopens for 2,964 Circle Based Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at sbi.co.in.

"The key ISI handler involved in the case has been identified as Rana Javed," Yadav said.

Two mobile phones used to communicate with ISI operatives have been seized, he further said.

"Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)