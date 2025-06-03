Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) Two men died after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle in Kairana area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place on Jhinjhana Road. Rashid (27) and Nazim (20) died on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by the car.

Kairana SHO Dharmendra Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The car driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle, and efforts are underway to trace him.

