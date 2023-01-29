Palghar, Jan 29 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 21-year-old woman, a police official said on Sunday.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission to Be Replaced By 8th Pay Commission After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

The Naigaon resident had hanged herself in her house on January 4 and a probe of her phone details led to the two accused, with whom she was in contact prior to the suicide, he said.

Also Read | Water Taxi Services to Start Between Gateway of India-Belapur From February 4; From Ticket Price to Travel Time, Here's Everything You Need to Know.

"The two men had abused her and made certain allegations, which had distressed her, leading to the suicide. The two accused have been remanded in police custody January 31," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)