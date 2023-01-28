Delhi, January 28: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Union Budget 2023–24 on February 1. According to a report in DNAIndia, Sitharaman may announce the introduction of the 8th Pay Commission while presenting the budget. Right now the 7th Pay Commission is going on in the country.

There is significant buzz among the central government employees that the government could announce the 8th pay commission in the budget replacing 7th pay commission. It is a long pending demand of government employees to bring the 8th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission: Government to Take Decision on Pending DA Arrears After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

If the government announces this, then there will be a big increase in the salary of government employees. The salary of government officials from the lower band to the top band will increase. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Can Expect These Three Announcements in Budget 2023, Check Details.

Pay commission for the employees is generally implemented after every ten years. So far this pattern has been seen in the implementation of 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commission. The employees had earlier estimated that the 8th Pay Commission would be set up in the year 2023 and its recommendations could be implemented in 2026.

The Modi government is likely to make some other major announcements with respect to central government employees in the upcoming Budget 2023.

The government employees are also expecting other important decisions with regards to fitment factor, DA Hike and pending arrears on basis of 7th pay commission.

