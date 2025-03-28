New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) With the arrest of two members of the Manish alias Naniya gang from outer north Delhi, a potential gang war has been averted, a senior police officer said on Friday.

He said police launched a search for Sumit alias Dheeth and Asif -- both aged 20 years and residents of Mukundpur -- after a video of them flaunting illegal firearms started circulating on social media.

They were apprehended from Bhalaswa Jheel in outer north Delhi on Thursday. Two country-made pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

During interrogation, Sumit revealed that he had joined the Naniya gang to seek revenge after being shot at by a rival group. Sumit allegedly procured the pistol from Rahul, an active Naniya gang member currently lodged in Tihar Jail, the officer said.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act at Bhalaswa Dairy police station, and further investigation is underway, he added.

