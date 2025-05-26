Latest News | UBS Seeks CCI Nod to Acquire 4.9 Pc Stake in 360 ONE

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Multinational investment bank UBS AG has sought fair trade regulator CCI's approval to acquire a 4.95 per cent stake purchase in domestic wealth management firm 360 ONE WAM (360 ONE).
"360 OWL (360 ONE WAM Ltd) shall issue and allot to UBS AG on a preferential allotment basis, and UBS AG shall subscribe to, 2,05,02,939 subscription warrants of 360 OWL (ie, up to 4.95 per cent of the paid-up share capital of 360 OWL), as per the terms set out in the securities subscription agreement executed between UBS AG and 360 OWL," a notice filed with the CCI said on May 22.
Also Read | What Is Bharat Forecast System? Know All About the World's Highest-Resolution Weather Model Launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences for Accurate Panchayat-Level Forecasts in India.
The proposed transaction also involves the transfer of Credit Suisse Securities (India) wealth management and stock broking businesses to 360 ONE entities.
Credit Suisse Securities (India) is a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of UBS AG.
Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.
The portfolio management services business of Credit Suisse will be transferred to 360 ONE Portfolio Managers, while stock broking and financial product distribution operations will be handed over to 360 ONE Distribution Services. Both transfers will take place as going concerns on a slump sale basis.
In addition, UBS Finance India will transfer and assign its entire loan portfolio part of its lending and financing business undertaken as a systematically important non-deposit taking non-banking financial company to 360 Prthe American Veterans">Memorial Day 2025 Thoughtful Messages and Quotes: Share Patriotic Sayings, Images, HD Wallpapers and Photos To Honour the American Veterans