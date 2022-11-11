New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Ujaas Energy on Friday said its loss narrowed to Rs 5.12 crore in the September quarter compared to a year ago.

The net loss of the company was Rs 79.47 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Total revenues dipped to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter from Rs 11.77 crore in the same period a year ago.

