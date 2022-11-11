Mumbai, November 11: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited applications from candidates for Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) post. The application process for the same will begin on November 16. The last date to submit the application is December 6.

Candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. The HPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up 53 vacancies of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) post. BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 111 Trainee and Project Engineer Posts, Apply Online at bel-india.in.

As per the official notification, applicants must have a Degree in Civil Engineering from recognized university/ Institution to apply for the post. In order to apply for HPSC recruitment 2022, candidates should be between the age of 21 to 42 years as on December 6.

The application fee for male candidates in the general categories is Rs 1000. On the other hand, the application fee for female belonging to SC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, and EWS categories is Rs 250. JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 433 Nursing Officer Posts, Apply Online at jipmer.edu.in.

Meanwhile, the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has invited applications from candidates for Specialist Officers posts in the in Information Technology and Digital Banking in MMG Scale II. The application process for the same is underway. The last date to submit the application form is November 30. Candidates who are interested can apply online on the official website of IOB at www.iob.in.

