Dehradun, Jul 9 (PTI) Uttarakhand STF on Wednesday said they have arrested two members of the Chinu Pandit gang from the Prem Nagar area of ????Dehradun, who were allegedly conspiring to avenge the killings of its members.

Three members of the gang were killed outside the Roorkee sub-jail in 2014, said Uttarakhand STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Bhullar said the gang leader, Vineet Sharma alias Chinu Pandit, and some of his men, currently lodged in Roorkee sub-jail, were being secretly monitored for the last several years, during which it was found out that Pandit was about to come out of jail on parole and would carry out a major operation in Haridwar along with his gang members who are already outside.

The police officer said that after this, the STF activated its informers, which led to the arrest of these criminals.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The arrested gang members have been identified as Samarth Panwar, a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, and Sanjay Negi, from Uttarakhand's Tehri district, said the officer.

Pandit is a resident of the Ganganahar area of ??Haridwar district and has over 30 cases registered against him for crimes like murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping.

Bhullar also said that the STF came to know that shooters and weapons were also being arranged to carry out the plan and recovered eight cartridges, three pistols, a country-made pistol, along with an SUV car and a bike.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)