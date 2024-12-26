New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The initial public offer of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd received a whopping 174.93 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

The Rs 500-crore initial share sale got bids for 82,28,93,040 shares against 47,04,028 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Year.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered a mammoth 317.63 times subscription while the portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 263.40 times. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 56.16 times subscription.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 250 crore.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Dates: When and Where Is Mahakumbh? When Is Shahi Snan? From Important Dates to Key Locations, Here's All You Need To Know.

Price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 745-785 per share.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd and Equirus Capital Private Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the offer.

Unimech Aerospace is a high-precision engineering solutions company specialising in complex manufacturing solutions for the aerospace, defence, energy and semiconductor industries.

Shares of the firm will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)