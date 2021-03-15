Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Auto component maker UNO Minda Group said it plans to set up an office in Thailand to cater to the ASEAN market and strength relations with global OEMs.

It has formed a dedicated team within marketing functions to focus on ASEAN, Americas and Japan markets as part of its business transformation journey.

UNO Minda embarks on an organisation and business transformation which will reimagine, redesign and realign its businesses, processes, systems and structures to be a future-ready and sustainable organisation, it said in a release on Monday.

As part of these key changes, which will come into effect from April 1, the organisation is being carved into four system-oriented domains.

The domain realignment is being done based on technologies, collaborators and customers connect, and will result in better synergies and efficiency, it said.

Besides, key functions like marketing, procurement and R&D also have been redesigned to have a centralised team facilitating better control and cost efficiency on account of scale, it said.

Evolving to the needs of industry is key to a sustainable future and creating a robust business model. The company continues to transform how it operates and build a more customer-driven and streamlined organisation for the future, said Nirmal K Minda, CMD of UNO Minda Group.

"The latest phase of our transformation journey is designed to improve growth and operational efficiency, and will enable us to create even more value for our customers and shareholders. This is a defining moment for the group and will be instrumental in our journey of transformation to a unified force," he said.

"These changes create the right structure to build the company's businesses over the long-term and increase its ability to successfully execute on top priority," said Sunil Bohra, Group CFO of UNO Minda Group said.

