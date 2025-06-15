Prayagraj (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed after being struck by lightning in Sonvarsha Hallabor village here, officials said on Sunday.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Vinita Singh said the family was sleeping in their thatched house on Saturday night when the incident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Virendra Vanvasi, his wife Parvati and daughters Radha and Karishma.

The age of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

