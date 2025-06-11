Lucknow, Jun 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is encouraging farmers to adopt modern techniques such as greenhouse and polyhouse and increase their income through all-season farming.

Farmers in 44 districts are adopting greenhouse and polyhouse technologies to grow vegetables and grains even in off-season, according to an official statement issued here on Wednesday.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared for 13,735 Posts: Know How to Download Scorecard at sbi.co.in and Next Steps for Junior Associate Recruitment.

Of these, 24 districts already have operational facilities, while construction is underway in the remaining 20.

Greenhouses and polyhouses are constructed to protect crops from extreme weather conditions.

Also Read | What Are the New AC Temperature Rules and Why Is the Government Introducing Them? Here's Everything You Need To Know.

These climate-controlled structures enable farmers cultivate tomatoes, chillies, bell peppers, cucumbers, beans, and various grains in any season -- be it winter, summer, or monsoon. This results in higher-quality produce and better market prices, the statement said.

With the goal of making every farmer in UP technologically-empowered, the state government has completed 37 greenhouses that are now ready for cultivation, while construction of another 29 is underway and nearing completion.

The districts where greenhouses are ready include Lucknow, Meerut, Amethi, Agra, and Ghazipur, among others.

Farmers get government grants of up to 50 per cent of the construction cost for greenhouses and polyhouses along with technical training and expert guidance, the statement said.

This initiative, under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme and subsidised through the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, aims to ensure year-round availability of fresh produce and boost farm income through protected farming.

According to the statement, the government's measure helps farmers transition from conventional methods to a more commercial model. It not only modernises farming, but also ensures a steady and sustainable income for farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)