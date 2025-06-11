Lucknow, Jun 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh is reaching out to nearly 2.96 lakh children with special needs through 'Sugamya Worksheets,' developed in collaboration with UNICEF.

Designed to enhance foundational learning while building confidence and self-esteem, this initiative aims to integrate Divyang (differently-abled) children into the mainstream with the proper support and resources, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

These worksheets cover Hindi and Mathematics for students from classes 1 to 8, with 1,300 worksheets developed for classes 1 to 5 and 600 for classes 6 to 8 — totalling 1,900 worksheets.

Created for all categories of children with disabilities except those with complete visual impairment, the worksheets use simple language, vibrant visuals and engaging formats to make learning accessible and enjoyable.

The printing of the worksheets has been completed, and their distribution to all districts has been ensured. At the block and school levels, worksheets are now being delivered.

The worksheets will be distributed in a phased manner, one set at a time. Only after students complete and teachers assess one set will the next set be provided, the statement said.

Teachers have been instructed to engage students in completing the worksheets through individual, pair, and group activities. And, before each set, it is mandatory to hold a brief discussion or activity with students to introduce the context.

After evaluation, students will be allowed to take the worksheets home for further practice, it added.

Special educators will visit schools to ensure worksheet availability and help resolve difficulties faced by students. Their monthly reports will be reviewed by district coordinators, who will also provide feedback and guidance based on these reviews, it said.

UP Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said that this initiative is not just an innovation in education but a strong step toward building an inclusive and empathetic society.

