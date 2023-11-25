Maharajganj (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A court in Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced a man to 20 years' imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl two years ago.

Maharajganj Superintendent of Police Kaustubh on Saturday said additional sessions and special judge Vinay Kumar Singh convicted the man, identified as Pradyuman, on Friday.

Pradyuman was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on him, he said.

According to the prosecution, Pradyuman kidnapped and raped the minor girl living with her grandmother in a village in the district on November 25, 2021.

The girl's father had lodged a complaint against him.

