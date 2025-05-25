Latest News | UP: Mob Sets Vehicle Ablaze, Attacks Four on Suspicion of Transporting Cattle Meat in Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), May 24 (PTI) Four people were attacked and their vehicle set ablaze by a mob here on Saturday over suspicion that they were transporting cattle meat, police said.

Local leaders of the Bajrang Dal claimed that this was the same vehicle villagers had intercepted a fortnight ago with similar "illegal meat". However, police had released saying it was buffalo meat.

According to officials, an enraged mob stopped the vehicle, thrashed the four occupants, and caused severe damage to the vehicle.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amrit Jain said a police team reached the spot, rescued the four people and rushed them to a hospital.

"The meat has been seized and sent for laboratory testing. A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the facts," he said.