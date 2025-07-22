Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was found dead with injuries from a sharp-edged weapon here, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Anuj Kumar.

Also Read | British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet to Fly Out of India on July 22, Here’s How Much Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport Earned in Parking Fees.

The victim's family told police that Kumar had stepped out to witness the kanwar procession on Monday but did not return home.

After a search, his body was found near a school with severe injuries to the throat.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 21, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Station House Officer Subhash Atri said the body has been sent for postmortem and a case of murder has been registered against unidentified assailants.

Police said efforts are on to identify the accused based on CCTV footage from the area.PTI COR KIS

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)